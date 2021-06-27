Consent not required
Angry social media statements don’t change realities
Get your shots!
A woman has taken to social media to make some sort of political statement about the COVID-19 pandemic. I have included her picture where she is hiding up her statement.
For those wondering, no I don’t have her consent to reuse it here. However, she has self-published this to Facebook where it came across my newsfeed. I took it she wanted this expression widely disseminated and that she was willing to be the face of the movement. So now, she is.
She looks displeased though she is certainly striking in appearance. She is holding a sign which reads, “I will NOT be masked, tested, tracked, poisoned, or chipped to support this orchestrated LIE! This is NOT my ‘new normal.’ # I Do NOT CONSENT(!) (Sic)”
So here is this woman, who may be perfectly lovely though I do not know this to be true, who refuses to be masked, tested, contact traced (which is what I assume she meant by “tracked”). She also would rather not be poisoned. I share with her a predilection favoring avoiding being poisoned if I am able. Uncle Abe would rather not be poisoned.
I am unclear about the being “chipped.” I must assume she is making reference to the crazy theory which was going around the internet over a year ago that Bill Gates was using the coronavirus pandemic as a cover to implant trackable microchips in us.
Of course, BBC News, and authors Jack Goodman and Flora Carmichael, fact-checked this rumor and found there to be no evidence of this plan. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation clearly renounced it in May of 2020, over a year ago.
Well, this lady pictured isn’t falling for any of that, “We’re denying it,” BS. She’s too smart to be fooled by any shenanigans of the sort.
She calls the pandemic an orchestrated lie. Where’s the lie?
According to the latest CDC statistics, 33.6 million Americans have been infected by the virus and it has claimed 606-thousand lives. Over 33 million infected, over 600 thousand dead. What lie is she referencing, that there is such a thing as SARS-CoV-2 and that it does cause a disease we now know as COVID-19?
She claims, “This is NOT my ‘new normal.’ The all-caps indicate she screamed the word NOT and the underscore must have been what put the scowl on her face. I hate to tell her this, but it IS all of OUR new normals. There you go, I can all-cap and underscore things too.
She doesn’t consent, she screams at us, as she concludes. Well I don’t consent either.
I don’t consent to idiots going around infecting innocent people who haven’t had the opportunity to get vaccinated because they choose to live their own lies. I do not consent to this lady making political statements of lunacy and craziness on my Facebook newsfeed. I do not consent to her using a public forum to foster and spread lies and perpetuate years-old ridiculousness which has been fact-checked to be false by major news outlets like the BBC.
Her failing to obtain my consent didn’t slow her doing exactly all of those things. She didn’t need my consent. She has a right to be an idiot if she chooses to be.
She will find this pandemic, which is a very real thing, isn’t soliciting nor does it need any consent from her (or anybody) to take her life or the life of a loved one. If I were she, I would just put on my big-person pants and go get a couple shots in the arm.
That’s just me. Then again, what in the heck do I even know.
This is your old Uncle Abe Yokem and I am still up here SHOUTING FROM THIS MOUNTAIN-TOP!
