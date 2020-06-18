What oppression nets the oppressor...
There has been a lot of talk about the present riots in towns across America. Most people would portend the death of George Floyd and episodes like his have resulted in the nightly protests seen across America and much of the world. This situation has been building much longer than that.
We used to be policed by citizen-police officers. We are not getting intimidated by an invading and occupying military presence similar to the one we rose up and fought off in the late 18th-century.
If history has taught us anything it is Americans will not be intimidated into silence. You will never make an American dog shrink away at the site of your boot or your baton. We will not cower-away with our tails tucked over our genitals. We do not cower.
We will not cower to a police force rolling out into the street fully outfitted in body armor and riot gear, carrying military grade weaponry, and mowing down protesters in tanks. Though your efforts in that regard have raised in us a response. It isn’t the response you expected.
Old Uncle Abe remembers when our policemen didn’t wear battle fatigues or carry assault grade weaponry. They, like we, were citizens. These policemen wore a hat with a badge on it, slacks, a collared shirt, and a tie usually pinned to the front of their collared shirts fastened thereto with a decorative, police emblemed piece suited just for that purpose.
Those police officers were there to protect and serve. It said that right on the side of their cars. They took pride in both roles.
They greeted us with civility and politely and expected similar treatment in return. Generally, people will treat you as you treat them, I have been taught, and have come to believe, especially the older I get.
Somewhere in the sphere of history someone told the police they were in charge and that we were their underlings. Someone told them they rule over us.
Somebody, somewhere told the police they were our bosses, not our employees. None of this came from any document from which governmental power emanates in the least bit, but it is the impression with which they have obviously become possessed.
That is what is wrong with the military model of policing you are witnessing employed against protestors now and utilized by forces all over the country. While it appears attractive to the active duty police officer, and certainly provides them with fun equipment they are often way too “itching” to employ, the parallels between the military and the police in terms of using force against “an enemy combatant” tend to make people accustomed to being free react in both a violent and vitriolic way.
A police officer in full battle gear advancing toward an American assemblage of peaceful protestors needs to remember a few things. For one, we have all been taught our government governs us by our consent.
They work for us and not we for them. Your ordering us to disperse from something the law permits us to do, like peaceably assembling and addressing you, our government, with our list of grievances, is not something you can make us do. It is also not something which permits you to use force against us.
You cannot maim us because we refuse to disperse from where we have every right to be. You cannot kill us because of it.
You can’t come out and tell us we have to disperse when we are peacefully protesting and then subject us to force when we decline. You work for us. You would do well to remember that.
Your denial of our rightful position in the matrix of this republic is why you are seeing these protests. The George Floyd event, and incidences like it, are merely the figurative straws breaking the back of this camel.
We are tired in America. We are tired of being threatened. We are tired of being bullied. We are tired of being deprived our rights.
We are tired of seeing people in custody, who have been rendered completely helpless, get murdered before our eyes by policemen who have, historically, been free from consequence. We are tired of others standing around not do anything about it.
We understand police forces are attracted to the military model of policing because of the cool toys, the cool gear, the cool vehicles. We know you would claim it is required to employ highly trained personnel in need of strict internal regulations to eliminate corruption. It isn’t doing that though, is it?
It isn’t strengthening internal discipline. It is a police force, supposedly working for us, which meets us on the streets of a free country like an enemy, like a combatant, like an occupying army. A truly professional police force can only be built when officers are rewarded for possessing good qualities, not crushing its citizenry under its heel.
This is your old Uncle Abe Yokem and I am still up here SHOUTING FROM THIS MOUNTAIN-TOP!
