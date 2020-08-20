…About being sold a bill of goods
In the 19th Century some 180,000 Chinamen arrived in the United States as indentured laborers to work on the Transcontinental Railroad. According to Richard White’s book, Railroad, the majority of the workers were from peasant families and had signed contracts running up to five years for low wages compared to their white counterparts. This was also recorded in Haward Bain’s book, Empire Express.
The Chinese workers had tonics made from sea snake oil which were rich in Omega-3 acids and helped reduce inflammation to formulate an effective treatment for arthritis and bursitis. The oil was rubbed on the joints after a long hard work day. The Chinese workers would share the remedy with their American co-workers who marveled at its effects.
In the latter half of the 19th Century, caused by a rise of patent medicines sold from the back pages of newspapers, the salesmen would tout tonics which contained rattle-snake oil and not Chinese sea snake oil, so it was chemically different. That notwithstanding, the salesmen would tout these tonics as “cure-alls” for chronic pain, headaches, “female complaints,” and kidney trouble.
The tonics impacted exactly none of the afflictions it was to remedy and, voila, snake-oil became synonymous with fraud or being sold, “a bill of goods.” Being sold “a bill of goods” is defined in Merriam-Webster as something intentionally misrepresented: something passed off in a deception or fraud.
Politicians have been commonly referred to as “snake oil salesmen.” Clark Stanley, who had lots in common with our current president, was called the “Rattlesnake King.” If you believe the new book out by former fixer, Michael Cohen, Trump has amassed his fortune on a foundation of lies as was said of Stanley in the last half of the 19ht-century.
Can one imagine what would be the result of a politician today receiving a letter like the one the snake oil salesman, JH Todd, received from Mark Twain on November 20, 1905? Twain wrote to Mr. Todd, “[You, Sir,]… [are] an idiot of the 33rd degree, and scion of an ancestral procession of idiots stretching back to the Missing Link.” Let’s see Donald Trump, who considers himself a Twitter aficionado, top that!
This, like any time, is ideal for analyzing what we are being sold by those who wish to lead us. I have been accused with being too hard on Donald Trump. I don’t think the criticism of Trump’s political commentary giving rise to stimulating a variety of prejudices thereby summoning support for his candidacy is unfair criticism.
I don’t think it can be ignored that Trump’s commentary has given rise to endorsements from the KKK, David Duke, Louis Farrakhan, and Charles Evers, brother of slain Civil Rights Activist Medgar Evers, each of whom, though antithetical ideologically, are harmoniously prejudiced. The objects of the prejudice just don’t resemble.
To the extent that Trump’s campaign dialogue has led us to this dialogue of prejudice; his supporters might do well to remember the French Philosopher, Voltaire, who taught us “Prejudices are what fools use for reason.” Well, that stands to reason.
We are in the middle of a pandemic and the President of the United States is little more than a barker peddling the American people “Clark Stanley’s Snake Oil Liniment” in the middle of our respective town squares. Somewhere deep inside, the little voice which is never wrong but to whom we rarely listen is telling us we are being sold a bill of goods.
This is your old Uncle Abe Yokem and I am still up here SHOUTING FROM THIS MOUNTAIN-TOP!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.