As We Leave "Memorial Day" and get ready for "Flag Day"
By the time you read this submission in the Jackson Times-Voice, we will have left "Memorial Day" and will be barreling toward "Flag Day." Flag Day is June 14. Just thought I would tell any of you who may have been unaware.
Flag Day is a day meant to commemorate all the things our Flag means to us as American Citizens. I think reflecting on the direction we, as a Country, are moving is an endeavor worthy of more than one day. In fact, it wouldn’t be a bad exercise in which to engage daily.
Patriotism, in moderation, is a wonderful undertaking. When unbridled and, more importantly, unquestioned; patriotism can lead to something altogether different from what was intended.
The Flag we will come together to celebrate next month is way more than a piece of cloth composed of colors and a constellation. "America” is really more of a concept than a country. With your indulgence, and in advance of the actual day of commemoration, I would like to explain what the Flag symbolizes to many others and me.
Henry Ward Beecher once wrote, “If anyone, then, asks me the meaning of our flag, I say to him-it means just what Concord and Lexington meant; what Bunker Hill meant; which was, in short, the rising up of a valiant young people against an old tyranny to establish the most momentous doctrine that the world has ever known- the right of men to their own selves and to their liberties.” This concept, but for a few times in recorded history, stood somewhat singular in the course of human history.
The belief in individual liberty and that we possessed the capacity for self governance were not widely held before our trying it. It was a strident departure from the right to rule of a few which the aristocracy opined had been “Divinely” imbued within those of their ilk. Liberty and self-governance, and those singular precepts composed, ultimately, the “American Experiment.”
John Thune wrote that it was his belief our flag “…[was] more than just cloth and ink. It [was] a universally recognized symbol that stands for liberty and freedom. It [was] the history of our nation, and [that history is] marked by the blood of those who died defending it.” Thomas Jefferson’s assessment, though unfortunate, was nonetheless true that “[t]he tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of [both] patriots and tyrants.”
There are hereditary societies in America whose sole purpose for existing is in recognition, and to ever remember, both what our Flag means and the blood which has been spent by those who died defending it. These societies convene regularly to commemorate those patriots who sacrificed everything, not for cloth and ink, but for what it symbolized ultimately, liberty and freedom.
Our Flag is a symbol which, in theory, though seldom in practice, was to be blind to both class and race. Adrian Cronauer quite correctly recognized that what Martin Luther King, Jr. carried around with him in peaceable protest wasn’t merely a Flag or, as Cronauer related, “…a piece of cloth…” but, rather, a symbol of “…his belief in racial equality…”
What, then, does our Flag symbolize at its deepest level? What does it truly signify?
Well, we live undeniably in a world where, all over the globe, people say, according to Archibald MacLeish, “…that the liberation of humanity, the freedom of man and mind, [are] nothing but a dream. [Those people] are right. [But,] it is the American dream.”
This Flag we salute, which is emblematic of the very vesture of authority and such noble principles, regardless of for what it has stood in practice, according to Hamilton Fis is a symbol of “…[a] country worth dying for in time of war…[and]worth living for in time of peace.” This Flag is, at the core where it is most noble, a symbol of Patriotism, but not the type tyranny and fascism has distorted but, rather, the type which inspired Mark Twain to remark is worthy of “…supporting your country all the time and [your] government when it deserves it.”
For what do I hope will be America’s legacy? I hope citizens come to properly appreciate and then commemorate the real "American Dream.” The same dream which Daniel Webster referenced when he related he had dreamt of a sun who, in its orbit and “…in [its] course visit[ed] no land more free, more happy, more lovely, than this our own country.”
Our constant aim should be to be a people and country befitting Abraham Lincoln’s desire for us. That we be a nation populated by men and women “…proud of the place in which we live…[but living] so that [our] place will be proud of [us].”
I leave you with this thought: let us eternally make every conceivable effort to conduct ourselves so that the patriotism which we support and perpetuate never be reduced to the mindless patriotism of which Albert Einstein wrote when refencing “…[h]e who joyfully marches to music rank and file…[has] been given a large brain by mistake…” This type of patriotism is the type which leads to a destination much less noble than what any of our founders intended for us.
History has shown us this brand of patriotism was, unfortunately, the type with which Einstein was intimately more familiar before ever stepping on our Nation’s shores. Ultimately, may our Flag remind us “…[w]e have but one flag, one country; let us stand together. We may differ in color, but not in sentiment…”
I would tell you who said this last quote. I am not sure you would believe me. Look it up.
This is your old Uncle Abe Yokem and I am still up here SHOUTING FROM THIS MOUNTAIN-TOP!
