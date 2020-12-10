Shouting from the Mountain-Top…
The US Treasury Department announced on April 20, 2016 a plan to remove Andrew Jackson from the $20 bill to be replaced with a portrait of Harriet Tubman. This was a matter President Trump quickly killed upon coming into office. Many of you agreed with his decision.
This was termed, revisionist history. No one would have known more about rewriting history than “Old Hickory.”
Andrew Jackson, with designs on the office of President, hired biographers to spread the captivating story of his capture by the British when he was 14. I know you have heard this story.
Jackson refused to clean the boots of a British soldier and was beaten about the face with the soldier’s sword. This was from where the scars on his face derived according to Jackson. I have some scars on my face, maybe that’s how I got mine too.
Problem is,. there is no tangible proof this ever happened. Many historians find it unlikely.
No less of a Tennessean than Davy Crocket, in his self-authored book, David Crocket: His Life and Adventures (1874), was asked about Jackson, a person of whom he wasn’t very fond. Crocket, discussing Jackson’s Indian Removal Act, said, “His famous, or rather I should say infamous Indian bill was brought forward…, and I opposed it…I believed it was wicked unjust…let the cost to myself be what it might.”
There was great cost to Crocket. Crocket fled to Texas from what would likely have been furious Jacksonian reprisal. Of course, we know how things ended for Crocket in Texas. Remember the Alamo!
Andrew Jackson had been orphaned during the Revolutionary War, grew up in poverty in Carolina, and rose into a kind of frontier aristocracy according to Michael Brendan Dougherty’s article, Andrew Jackson was America’s worst “great” president. Jackson was also a plantation owner, bought and sold slaves, in bulk, and once, upon a slave escaping his plantation, offered a reward of $50.00 for the slaves return “and $10-extra for every 100-lashes a person will give to the amount of 300…”
Much of Jackson’s wealth came through acquiring land promised to the Indians by treaty. As President, under the Indian Removal Act, Jackson had the country engage in the systematic and forcible removal of Indians from the south, culminating in the Trail of Tears, forever dooming relations between the country and the tribes. The tribal descendants still suffer from the Act.
Dougherty writes Andrew Jackson’s guiding principals would be best described as the destruction of his rivals (a fate Crocket narrowly escaped by going to Texas where he would meet destruction otherwise constituted) and the unadulterated accumulation of personal power. Perhaps one of the most noted Jacksonian principles was his system of graft which would define American government for generations.
Dougherty wrote on the night of Jackson’s inauguration, “…office seekers so crowded the White House that the party devolved into a near riot.” Jackson purged federal office holders by trumping up charges and making false accusations against incumbents. Jackson invented a marauding style of political machine-building which ultimately spawned New York’s, Tammany Hall.
So, what was ultimately to be Jackson’s legacy? Well, there’s his authoritarian will, his eager veto pen, his unprincipled use of federal power against non-whites, his ugly patronage schemes, and his positioning the executive branch on a pedestal above congress and the judiciary.
This same author and historian describes Jackson as a populist king in the wake of whom we have continued to suffer from infantilized congresses and cowards in the judiciary ever since. Andrew Jackson, by most contemporary accounts was a corrupt, dishonest, power-hungry, despotic, and cruel human being.
Let’s put his face on all the currency. Why not?
Harriet Tubman is a whole other matter. She was born Araminta Ross, having her name changed by a master as was common to black people living at the time.
She escaped from her master and subsequently made thirteen missions back into slave-holding territory, with no regard for her personal safety, to rescue seventy or so families and friends using a network we would come to know as the Underground Railroad. As a slave, Tubman was beaten and whipped by various masters and suffered a head wound when an irate owner threw a heavy metal weight inadvertently striking Tubman.
Harriet was a devout Christian, even experiencing visions and dreams which she believed to be premonitions from God. Her people called her “Moses.” She never lost a single passenger on her railroad.
Between the two, pretty easy to see which one should be on our 20-dollar bill. Then again, what do I know?
This is your old Uncle Abe Yokem and I am still up here SHOUTING FROM THIS MOUNTAIN-TOP!
