When I see fireworks...
I had some friends I knew, back in the day, who served in Desert Storm. Each were reservists who had been activated and deployed.
One had grown up in Knoxville, Tennessee. He called me back during Desert Storm from an Air Base in Riyadh. He was stationed there as a crane operator, removing land mines and the like.
“Hello,” I said when answering the call.
“Abe, this is Gordo, how’s it going man!”
“Gordo, you keeping your head and butt down?”
“Yeah, we’re in the middle of a missile launch, just wanted to share with someone how beautiful it is.”
“What’s beautiful?”
“The missile launch! Looks like a fireworks show.”
The 4th of July is just days away. I alway think of that phone call, every year, when watching fireworks.
I didn’t doubt it was beautiful. What was also not lost on me, and even more a reality for my friend, was that the beautiful display of fireworks he was witnessing and describing to me, were actually harbingers of death.
I think about this every time I watch fireworks or hear the National Anthem’s…
“…And thy rocket’s red glare,/Thy bombs bursting in air,/Gave proof through the night,/That our flag was still there.” Francis Scott Key.
It always provides for some humor the respective celebrities and/or other noteworthy personalities who are called upon to sing the National Anthem and forget the words. Unless you have ever been called upon to sing the National Anthem, at a ball game or other gathering, and I have been so called several times, you are really in no position to criticize. Forgetting or blanking on the lyrics, in the midst of paying the ultimate homage to America, is easier than you would think, though most consider it unthinkable.
The 4th of July is the day on which we decided to celebrate the assertion of our independence from being ruled by any entity other than ourselves. We will gather with family on that day to the extent the pandemic makes that doable, probably cook out around a swimming pool; or, in a park, then convene in our respective Norman Rockwellian towns for the annual fireworks show.
We may take in some sporting event, if there is one ongoing. At that event, we may sing our National Anthem with our hands patriotically positioned over our hearts and tears streaming down our faces. We, undoubtedly will think of all the things we enjoy but seem to take for granted in what the vast majority of us consider the greatest country in human history.
America is where we have engaged in that which is known as “the great American experiment.” The experiment is one of freedom and self-governance. Incidentally, England would like you to know, they hate this holiday, but I digress.
With the present state of the pandemic, maybe some children, somewhere, will “criss-cross, apple-sauce” on blankets, out under the stars, and look, with wonder and amazement, as the brilliant colors explode into the air and traipse down around them in a display of patriotic fervor and celebration. I, should I get to see some fireworks, will be thinking of something wholly different.
What occurs to me, this and every other year, is whether we have forgotten what the “…Rocket’s red glare…” truly signifies and what it was literally? On the initial period whereupon this Country declared itself independent, borrowing from John Burroughs, neither “…orators [n]or artillerymen [were] shoot[ing] blank cartridges.” The bombs witnessed by the anthem’s author were just that….literally bombs; raining down destruction and death upon the heads of those on whom it fell, instead of a colorful pallet of wonder and awe.
Withstanding the bombardment witnessed by Francis Scott Key at Fort McHenry in 1814, which made him note, in verse, amazement at our Flag being “still there,” took a measure of courage which permitted our ultimately being invested with the very liberty we will celebrate on that day. Adlai Stevenson correctly noted, “America is much more than a geographical fact. It is a political and moral fact-the first community in which men set out in principle to institutionalize freedom, responsible government, and human equality.”
As written by Robert J. McCracken “We on this continent [shouldn’t] forget that men first crossed the Atlantic not to find soil for their ploughs but to secure liberty for their souls.” “For what avail the plough or sail, or land or life, if freedom fail?” Ralph Waldo Emerson.
This 4th of July let us remember, as Franklin Roosevelt once instructed, that “In the truest sense, freedom cannot be bestowed; it must be achieved.” The 4th of July is the day which memorializes its achievement.
We should strive to make it a day which re-commits us to its preservation. As Lyndon Johnson would say, let this be the present state of the union, “…free and restless, growing and full of hope. So it was in the beginning. So it shall always be, while God is willing, and we are strong enough to keep the faith.”
On this 4th of July, were I near enough to you to ask, I would ask all of you reading this, “Oh say can you see,/By the dawn’s early light,/What so proudly we hailed,/At the twilight’s last gleaming?/ Whose broad stripes and bright stars,/Through the perilous fight,/ O’er the ramparts we watched,/Were so gallantly streaming.”
“Oh say does that star spangled banner yet wave,/O’er the land of the free, and the home of the brave!” Enjoy the fireworks! Remember what they really were!
This is your old Uncle Abe Yokem and I am still up here SHOUTING FROM THIS MOUNTAIN-TOP!
