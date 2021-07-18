Is the run in '24 one for President or King?
Remembering Abigail Adams’ letter written today, 245-years ago
And all the people shall say Amen
There have been articles written laying out the argument for making Donald Trump the “King of America.” Trump clearly thinks this not only possible but, in his mind at least, believes it was the position to which he was elected in 2016.
It was among the reasons he refused to concede losing in 2020. It was among the reasons he believed (and still believes) the criminal laws of the land didn’t apply to him.
Many of you who read the above paragraph couldn’t have agreed with the premise any more. There are many up here in the mountains who would readily approve of a measure to make the Trumps the Royal Family in America.
Perhaps, if the USA had a constitutional monarchy with a monarch who was largely a figurehead, it might actually lessen the impact of Trump’s rhetoric as opposed to expanding his power. It might prove the safer more prudent move. It has worked in other countries around the globe.
There would be no need of a Trump run in ’24, we could just coronate him now. There might be no need for a “run away or flight from” Cyrus Vance and the District Attorney’s office in New York City. Who prosecutes a King?
Still, this is July 21st, the day on which the Times-Voice appears in print. Being July 21st, perhaps we should remember and regard what occurred on this date in 1776.
Abigail Adams was the wife of John Adams, the nation’s second President. Abigail Adams took an active roll in politics and was a prolific letter-writer. This interest in politics would have been quite progressive (and societally unseemly) for a woman of the 18th-century. She was ahead of her time.
On this date in 1776, she wrote to her husband describing the reaction to the Proclamation for Independence she heard read out in Boston, Massachusetts. Smallpox made the crowd less than it would have been, she told her husband. Smallpox was the COVID-19 of its day.
Colonel Thomas Crafts read the proclamation from the balcony of the Massachusetts State House. Don't know why it was called a "State House." Massachusetts, like Kentucky, is a commonwealth. Regardless, back to the proclamation's pronouncement, Ms. Adams reported that “great attention was given to every word.”
At the proclamation’s conclusion, the assemblage yelled out, “God save our American states, and then three cheers rent the air.” She concluded her letter to her husband with words which should be remembered today particularly by the more faithful of the pro-Trump brood.
“Thus ends the royal authority in this State. And all the people shall say Amen.”
I have pulled this from a work edited by Charles Francis Adams entitled, Familiar Letters to John Adams and His Wife, Abigail Adams, During the Revolution, 1876. It seems ever more germane to be remembered now than it was when first published some 100 years after it was written.
No sir, we don’t need a King of America. We don’t need a Royal Family in America. We don’t need the Trumps at all.
What we need is to remember is we ended royal authority in these States, memorializing it in a letter from a wife to her husband, this date 245-years ago. And all the people shall say Amen.
At least, that is what this ignorant hillbilly thinks. Then again, what do I know?
This is your old Uncle Abe Yokem and I am still up here SHOUTING FROM THIS MOUNTAIN-TOP!
