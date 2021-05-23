about overcoming obstacles
the steepest of which...often self-imposed
We’re all more than our numbers
Never give up, never surrender
This past weekend was the Appalachia Prep Combine (APC) in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. This combine is among the more prestigious in the country. We had three area players competing.
The players who travelled to Gatlinburg to show what they could do were Bryce Hoskins, Evan Miller, and Connor Deaton. I believe this to be the entire list of Breathitt countians. I am a big high school football fan.
Anytime a young player gets an opportunity to compete, and especially against the best the region has to offer, he or she will come away from the experience greatly enriched. It will make that young athlete a much better competitor in the long run.
The official numbers have been posted. Interested parties may access the APC site to read them for themselves.
As for Uncle Abe; well, I could care less. There’s a reason for this.
You see, I believe the true measure of any athlete is that athlete’s heart, courage, work-ethic, and determination. You simply can’t sum up any player’s future success in any sport purely from off of that athlete’s appearance, measurements, or numbers. Any player, in any sport, is more than their appearance, more than a number, more than a measurement.
Jerry Rice ran a mid-4.6s forty at his NFL combine, a story well known all over the country, then went on to thrive at a position he was “too slow” to play. He is pro football’s greatest ever at WR.
Who would have given diminutive, Darren Lee Sproles, 5’6,” a look today? Who would give defensive linemen like the Rams', Aaron Donald, 6’1,” and the Bears, Will Sutton, 6’0” any consideration? They are, and all of them, too short for where they are aligned. None of them fit the measurables.
Much less known than the others above mentioned, what about former Strong Safety, Jim Leonhard? Barely stretching 5’8,” he went to the Jets guaranteed a starting job. In 2009, he started all 16-games in New York and recorded 76-tackles, 5-deflections, 2.5 sacks, and a couple of forced turnovers to be considered among the smartest football players in the NFL. They called him the QB of a Jets’ defense which was number one in the league.
I hear he may be coaching now. How apropos.
The point is, and I say this to the three young men who attended the APC and all the others in the area, don’t listen to the naysayers. They only have the power you give them. Use their disbelief as fuel.
Work hard, believe in yourself, and follow your dreams. You can do anything the above accomplished with courage, pluck, nerve, and determination. At least, that’s what I think.
Then again, what do I know...
This is your Uncle Abe Yokem and I am still up here SHOUTING FROM THIS MOUNTAIN-TOP!
