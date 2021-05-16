About the good old days
Summer will never be as good as it once was
Think I will enjoy it just the same...
Well, school is out most places around the mountain as we hope (against all hope) the pandemic is sufficiently contained for us to return to normal life. Summer would be a good season to get to enjoy some normalcy.
Nothing could possibly hearken back the return of normal living than an old fashioned “summer of old.” I am sure you all remember those. The wine from those memories is even sweeter today than when first tasted.
That is the bane of memory. Things are never as good as they once were. “The way it was” gets ever more glorious as we mosey along life’s great pathway.
All of us have precious memories of summertime. There were trips we once took with grandparents and parents, fairs we enjoyed, baseball games we watched, fishing holes we plumbed while half-asleep, and dreams we gulped while lying out in the sunshine under a favorite shade tree hiding from the chores which were awaiting our return home and which weren't going to do themselves as our parents lamented.
I always think of Sarah Dessen in the summertime. Sarah is a New York Times Best-Selling author of over a dozen teen novels. Her work has been published in over thirty countries. She has sold millions of copies of her work world-wide.
Ms. Dessen writes, “In the summertime, the days [are] long, stretching into each other…everything [is] on pause and yet happening at the same time-this collection of weeks when anything [is] possible.” If my memory serves, and it often doesn’t, I believe this is from one of her most well-read works, The Truth About Forever.
Yet here we find ourselves at this moment, with everything on pause yet seemingly also happening. We have all just come through long days stretching one into the other quarantined in our homes, learning virtually for much of the year, unable to work or play, while our children’s educational experiences were wrecked before our eyes, leaving us with nothing we could even do about it.
Everything was on pause. Everything was also happening. Much of it was ill.
We are poised for summer around the Appalachia mountains. Here we sit, looking forward to perfect days James Denton, a well known humorist, would describe as days where “…the sun is shining, the breeze is blowing, the birds are singing, and the lawn mower is broken.”
Summertime is here. Let’s try to enjoy it, appreciate it, and bask in the warm rays of a future where our health has been restored to us and where we can look forward to being invited, once more, out into the sun, figuratively and literally.
Enjoy this season like you are young. I am granting you this license.
Remember, as George R.R. Martin has before written, “Summer will end soon enough, and childhood will as well.” Man, isn't that true!
This is your old Uncle Abe Yokem and I am still up here SHOUTING FROM THIS MOUNTAIN-TOP!
