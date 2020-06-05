What Happens Elsewhere Matters Here
The novel A Separate Peace, by John Knowles, was published in 1959. It followed an earlier short story, entitled Phineas, which had appeared in May of 1956 in an issue of Cosmopolitan. It was John Knowles’s first published novel and his best known work.
It is a story set against the backdrop of World War II. It is a story about two roommates at a private school. The boys are named Gene and Phineas “Finny.”
It is a coming of age story exploring morality, patriotism, and the loss of innocence. It also has a more subtle theme which seems apropos to the present situation.
America, during World War II, lived in a sort of separate peace, if you will, from the rest of the world. The war seemed a long way away from our shores. It is eerily similar to how the present riots raging in major American cities seem so very far away from these mountains.
In the novel, it was suggested to the reader perhaps the world was at war everywhere but Devon, the prep-school which served as a backdrop and thinly veiled portrayal of Knowles’s own alma mater, Phillips Exeter Academy. It took Japanese aggression directed at us to shock America into the reality the outcome of World War II was something in which we were equally vested.
We live in the Appalachia mountains of Kentucky. I am sure this isn’t news to anyone reading this. The outcome of the cases which have spurned these riots are outcomes in which even we are vested.
Here in the Appalachia mountains, we don’t encounter as much cultural diversity as in major urban areas. Our police forces are made up of people we have known our whole lives. We look like them and they like us, mostly.
These officers, generally, direct only that amount of force at us warranted by the circumstances of our encounter. We don’t enjoy the cover of anonymity, we see each other virtually everywhere, all the time. We know each other and have for a lifetime.
However, as riots rage across America, even as close to us as Louisville, Kentucky, we can’t just continue to live in our own separate peace. There is an old saying I believe appropriate. He who is silent also consents.
Uncle Abe has thought long and hard about that saying together with the John Knowles novel brought to the fore of my mind as I sit up in these mountains insulated away from the areas where the riots are presently occurring. While I may not be subjected to pepper spray, rubber bullets, tasers, and an officer’s use of both unreasonable and (therefore) illegal measures of force, I shouldn’t be silent about it either even where it doesn’t appear to affect either mine or me.
We have to speak out in strong condemnation when officers subject any citizen to an illegal level of force. We simply can’t sit idly by while those who’s job it is to enforce the law, break it. We have to speak out when it is happening over there; so it won’t happen back here.
As Pearl Habor should have taught us, problems happening “over yonder” can become problems in our own back yards when we “don’t want to get involved.” It shouldn’t require a Pearl Harbor for us to “wake up” and take steps to insure actions happening elsewhere won’t become standard operating procedure in our neighborhoods and our communities.
This is your old Uncle Abe Yokem and I am still up here SHOUTING FROM THIS MOUNTAIN-TOP!
