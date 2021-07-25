For the July 28, 2021 edition of the Jackson Times-Voice
About an ounce of prevention...
The Union Fire Company was the very first organization of fire fighters in Philadelphia. It was formed in 1736.
Among its members was a volunteer fireman with whom you, the reader, may profess some degree of familiarity. The company would be informally associated with this person.
You see, Union Fire Company was also called “Franklin’s Bucket Brigade.” Yeah, I’m referencing that Franklin.
Benjamin Franklin wrote a series of articles which were published to the Philadelphia Gazette pointing out the need for more effective fire management in Philadelphia in his day and time. Perhaps to accentuate his point, he helped form and staff The Union Fire Company. The company remained active until sometime in 1820.
Perhaps it was during one of these publications, written to secure the formation of a fire company for 18th-century Philadelphia, that Benjamin Franklin pinned the oft-quoted “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” Clearly, preventing fires is better than fighting them.
We, as a nation, and particularly around the mountains, are fighting a figurative fire right now.
We find ourselves, once more, consumed with a different type of fire. We are consumed with the fire of pandemic which we know as COVID-19 and its recently discovered subsidiary, the “Delta strain.”
Like in Philadelphia in 1736, being consumed by this fiery virus is easier to prevent than to cure. The ounce of prevention is called a vaccine shot, and around the Appalachia mountains we need to have two shots administered for our security.
Still, people resist being vaccinated. Still, people insist it is somehow unfaithful to the Führer to obtain this important protection.
I, like so many, have been charting the pandemic’s “active cases” reported each week in this very newspaper. I, like so many, would like to see the number of in-county “active cases” hit zero. I, like so many, have become alarmed our “active cases” number is rising and not falling.
According to the Breathitt Health Department, it is because we still have residents who won’t get vaccinated. We have residents who won’t even get tested.
Just last week, Uncle Abe was told a story about a guy who presented to the ER in need of serious medical treatment only to discharge AMA (against medical advice) because the hospital was insisting he be tested for the coronavirus as part of its treatment plan. He wouldn’t have it. He just walked right out, gown and all, running away as if from a literal fire only to encounter an even hotter and more consuming one on the other end of his believed escape.
This is getting ridiculous. We’ve known since before we were even formally a nation that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
C’mon guys, get your ounce of prevention. Don’t make us implore the Bucket Brigade to unleash its hose on you.
This is your old Uncle Abe Yokem and I am still up here SHOUTING FROM THIS MOUNTAIN-TOP!
