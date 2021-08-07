For publication in the August 11, 2021 print edition of the Times-Voice
Some wisdom for the married folk…
Jealousy will kill most any marriage
Momma, who was actually my grandmother, used to tell my sister, “If you make a man’s home life so acrimonious he dreads coming home; after a while, he won’t.” This was advice to which she didn’t listen.
Everyone called my grandmother, “Momma.” Her tentacles ran “far and wide” throughout the areas she visited and where she taught. She taught regular (secular) school and Sunday-school for much of her adult life.
Before it was all said and done, she reared a good bit of the rural areas where I resided over my more formative years. She taught Algebra in high-school for many, many years and had gotten her Masters from Peabody College in Nashville, Tennessee.
She knew well the impact jealousy had on relationships. She was convinced my grandfather had cheated on her the entire time the two of them were married. As a result, she made his home life so untenable that one day he decided against its continuation, at least with her.
He went to his grave denying he had been unfaithful. We never knew him to be anything but forthright and honest, even about hard topics about which some people would feel almost obliged to lie. Even then, he was ever faithful to the truth.
The pair of them divorced in the early seventies. He remarried. She never did.
She remained on his family’s farm until she passed. She lived out the remainder of her life, and his, right in the bosom of his family. She passed away still living on his family’s farm, surrounded by his relations, childhood friends, and acquaintances.
When she heard he was visiting a relative, she was known to sit down at the end of her drive, just to try to get a glimpse of the man she still loved. She remained in love with him until she passed.
In one of her more lucid moments, toward the end of her life, at a time when elderly people sometimes gain clarity, just right before passing on to their new home, she communicated the above gem to my sister and me. My sister was on the verge of getting married.
Momma desperately, it seemed to both my sister and me, wanted to give us some sound counsel on marriage, relationships, and what made them work. Even more so, she wanted to warn us about the sort of things which would put a relationship in considerable peril.
Momma wanted us to avoid harvesting the bitter fruit jealousy almost always yields. Sadly, none of my sister’s marriages made it nor did one of my own. The failure of my first marriage was unrelated to my ignoring Momma’s sound advice about the pratfalls of “the green-eyed monster.”
There are lots of reasons marriages fail. There is no reason for you to doom the adventure at its onset because you don’t trust the person you are marrying.
This is your old Uncle Abe Yokem and I am still up here SHOUTING FROM THIS MOUNTAIN-TOP!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.