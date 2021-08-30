about living in A Separate Peace
It is time for us to awaken and smell the coffee
One of my favorite novels growing up was A Separate Peace by John Knowles. It was published in 1959 and was based on an earlier short story written by him entitled, “Phineas,” which had appeared in 1956 in the magazine, Cosmopolitan.
It became Knowles’ best know work. It was set against the backdrop of World War II.
While it explores themes such as morality, patriotism, and the loss of innocence it has a more subtle theme. These young men approaching draft age at The Devon School lived in a peace which seamed a world apart from the war waging almost everywhere else across the globe, outside America.
The book aptly described America at the time. You see, the war was very distant from us and impacted us very little for a great while. It was like we lived in a peace separate and apart from the reality playing out in Europe.
The attack at Pearl Harbor would breech that piece in “real life.” That attack would make what didn’t seem real to much of America very, very real.
What is going to make this pandemic real to us up here in the mountains? We are far from separated from its impact. We are dead in the middle of “ground zero.” What will it take?
Our “active case” numbers are escalating. Our in-county deaths are increasing. Our hospital beds are “at full capacity.” We are turning people away owing to our having no place to put them.
Still, we are planning and conducting festivals. We are attending sporting events and sitting in and around gaggles of people unmasked, unvaccinated, and unprotected. We’re dropping like flies.
What will awaken us? What will finally cue us in to the fact we are waging a war across the globe, in America, and across these mountains?
Make no mistake, we are in the very throes of war. What’s even worse is the fact we are getting thoroughly routed. Wake up!
This is your old Uncle Abe Yokem and I am still up here SHOUTING FROM THIS MOUNTAIN-TOP!
