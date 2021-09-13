About the Nuremberg Code
My sister texted me this morning. She is a big-time “anti-vaxxer.”
“Anti-vaxxer” is a new age term of art. It means she absolutely will not get vaccinated, no matter the circumstances.
Our parents are vaccinated. I am vaccinated. My wife is vaccinated. My children are vaccinated.
She is not. She claims she will never be.
I asked her why. She told me something about her not wanting to contract Bell’s Palsy.
Bell’s Palsy is a condition causing half your facial muscles to become weak and droopy. Some scientists believe it may be caused by inflamed nerves or viral infections.
Some patients report developing the condition after getting certain vaccinations. The CDC is monitoring the COVID-19 vaccine for Bell’s Palsy injury reactions.
I am not saying there have been any. The CDC isn't saying there have been any either. However, the risk is enough to dissuade my sister from being vaccinated.
She asked me a loaded question sure to start an argument. She asked me, “How do you feel about firing people because they won’t get vaccinated?” She didn’t like my answer.
You see, employers are free to require whatever they wish before employing someone so long as the requirement doesn’t violate the civil rights of a citizen in a protected class. Unvaccinated people are not a legally protected class.
I told my sister, and I am telling you now, that business owners are free to require whatever they wish for the provision of employment. You are free not to work there or to quit should the requirement be too onerous.
They can’t require you to be a certain race, come from a certain ethnicity, be a certain sex, or be sexually oriented one way or another. They can’t require you to have sex with them. They can’t require you to be a member of a certain religion. They can require you to be vaccinated.
I had a job once where I had to be vaccinated against Hepatitis to be employed. I had to get the vaccination and show proof of having done it before I could start work with that employer.
I was free to refuse to get the vaccination. The employer was free to give the job to someone else.
I couldn’t sue them. They couldn’t sue me.
It is called “freedom.” It has never been free.
Freedom is costly. It has always been so.
My sister told me to reread the Nuremberg Code. That is mighty suppositious of her. I have never read the Nuremberg Code. If I read it now, it will be plowing pretty fertile ground.
She hasn’t read it either. She is espousing something some talking head somewhere either wrote or said. She is stealing it and using it as her original thought. I wasn’t born yesterday.
According to online research, the Nuremberg Code was developed after Nazi researchers used unwilling political prisoners and concentration camp inmates to measure the effects of hypothermia, altitude, poison, and other factors. The “experiments” didn’t produce valid data.
They have been used by some political pundits, here lately, as a reason for why there can’t be a vaccination requirement imposed by our government on its citizenry. Some have likened vaccination efforts to a violation of the code created to define ethical medical treatment and research.
The code has 10-points including the requirement an experiment involve the informed and voluntary consent of its subjects. This is completely inapplicable to COVID-19 vaccinations because even those authorized under emergency-use permission have gone through clinical trials and are, therefore, not experimental.
Trial participants were completely voluntary. No steps in the approval process were skipped.
So the question my sister asked was not whether there should be compulsory vaccinations required by our government (which might possibly come under the 1947 Nuremberg Code neither of us has read). She asked me, if I understood the question correctly, whether it was proper for jobs and certain activities to require a vaccination?
She may not like it. You may not either. Nuremberg Code be darned; it is the cost of doing business in a free society. Sorry.
This is your old Uncle Abe Yokem and I am up here SHOUTING FROM THIS MOUNTAIN-TOP!
