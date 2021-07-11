about the seven-point plan
Claims it will reinstate Trump to Presidency
Claims it will happen in days, not months, or years
Attendees of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas have been handed cards outlining a seven (7)-point-plan to reinstate Donald Trump as President “in days, not years.” CPAC is an annual political conference attended by conservative activists and elected officials from across the nation. Donald Trump was this year’s keynote speaker.
The seven point plan is certainly original. It is also completely outside the boundaries of reality.
Under the plan, which is being disseminated across social media so rapidly I have no idea just whom to credit, an outfit called TrumpCard.PatiotsSOAR.com claims the following to be the seven steps.
Step One: Pull back the curtain on the horror show that is today’s “Democratic Party.” Watch Pelosi melt, like the Wicked Witch of the West. See the Black Caucus and other key groups flip, unexpectedly, and watch the tables turn.
Okay, I thought this was going to be a plan. This seems more like commentary.
What actions are we to undertake to accomplish any of these revelations? “Plan” is defined as a detailed proposal for doing or achieving something. “
Step One” isn’t the least bit detailed. It doesn’t lead to the doing or achieving of anything. Some plan this is; what a joke!
Step Two: Witness a trusted Conservative elected as Speaker of the House and, FINALLY, reveal suppressed results of existing investigations into election racketeering.
Obvious problem here is that while Pelosi may have melted under Step One, she is still Speaker of the House, and even were she not, the Speaker would be elected by the House’s majority party; which is the horror show party. Remember, this isn’t a post-mid-term plan. It is a plan which can be achieved, according to its architect, in a matter of days. The architect of this plan doesn’t know much about Civics.
Step Three: Correct the official record. Reveal Trump legitimately won the 2020 Election.
Problem with Step Three, courts across the country have unanimously ruled the election was “legitimately won” by Biden, and not Trump. Courts so ruling have included those courts presently presided over by Trump appointees, before whom Trump hasn’t faired any better than the non-Trump appointees.
Step Four: The Speaker of the House drafts Articles of Impeachment for Biden-Harris.
Problem with Step Four, Pelosi won’t draft the articles. In her absence, the person appointed Speaker by the majority party, the “horror show” Democrats, won’t draft these articles either.
Step Five: Citizen (tacit admission Trump lost the ’20 election, otherwise why call him, “Citizen”) Donald J. Trump is placed into the line of Presidential succession, behind the Vice President, by electing him Speaker of the House.
President Trump has to be elected or appointed to the House of Representatives in the next few days, and as a horror show Democrat, for this to happen. In other words, [it’s] not going to happen.
Step Six: Speaker Trump calls for a vote to impeach, charge, and remove imposters, Biden and Harris.
See the above analysis. This isn’t happening either.
Neither Biden nor Harris have been adjudicated imposters. The Courts have been presented no fewer than 60-opportunities to so rule.
Step Seven: Duly impeach, charge, and remove Biden and Harris, whereby rendering all acts of said impostors, while in office, null and void and of no effect! Then, duly elected Donald J.Trump (to whom we referred to as “Citizen Trump” in “Step Five”) resumes his rightful place as U.S. President.
Problem with Step Seven; Biden and Harris will not be impeached in front of a Democratically held House of Representatives. Courts, across the land, have ruled Biden and Harris were duly elected, and not “imposters.”
Donald Trump was not duly elected to the Presidency, at least not in ’20, nor has he ever been elected or appointed to the House of Representatives. U.S. President isn’t the “rightful place” of anyone.
People with “rightful places” as heads of state are called Kings and Queens, not Presidents. Many proponents of this plan are going to hate to hear this; but Trump isn’t King of America, nor will he ever be.
In a nut-shell, this plan is ridiculous. Sorry CPAC.
This is your old uncle Abe Yokem, and in spite of the ignorant hillbilly I have proven myself to be, even I know this plan is horse-hockey. Nevertheless, I am still up here SHOUTING FROM THIS MOUNTAIN-TOP!
