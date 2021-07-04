County Fair
Make your children enjoy the "real county fair"
Well I came out of my holler to enjoy some holiday weekend festivities it being the 4th of July weekend and all. I attended a county fair which culminated in a fireworks show. Many of you did the same.
I love to “people watch.” I have done this for years. People fascinate me.
One of the great people watching spectacles takes place during the summer in towns across Kentucky. If you ever want to see everyday people milling about, both in the wild and in their natural habitats, allow me to humbly suggest a county fair.
The fair has many thrilling attractions. It has games of chance, prizes (should you win the games which really can’t be won), monster truck pulls, demolition derbies, well overpriced concessions, and many other wonderments and spectacles.
There are county fairs ongoing around Kentucky right now. If you have one near you, I suggest you attend.
You will see carnival conmen, “carney cons” for short, barking out at passers-by to play their games and “win that pretty lady a prize.” You’ll see young lovers walking around holding hands and just about anything else of the other of which they can grab ahold. You’ll see little kids running around the midway, at break-neck speed, going from one attraction/ride to the next.
There will be fortunes spent. On that you can rely. Ask any couple with kids screaming they want to go to the fair every day how much it costs.
There is another “less fun” part of any county fair. This “other side” is a part kids hate, a part only the “older people” seem to frequent.
This part is sometimes referenced as “the actual fair.” The “actual fair” is a kid’s most natural of enemies for two-weeks out of every summer.
My mother, in my day, wasn’t falling into the fun part of fair attendance. No sir, Mother took me to what she called “the real fair.”
Mother insisted I take-in the largest ear of corn contest. She demanded I learn which hog in the county was the fattest, most topped-out one. I couldn’t continue on without being armed with the knowledge concerning just who was our county’s best fruit and vegetable canner.
No, none of my running buddies, nor the girls I desperately wanted to impress, were there. Yes, it was boring. Yes, I was made fun of endlessly by my peer group. No, none of that swayed my mother the least bit.
I have grown to appreciate my mother was trying to “culture me” as part of my rearing. However, having now been a father myself, with four young children who all wanted $25.00 daily limitless ride bracelets at the county fair each day of the two-week run, I also realize she was wise to the reality her favorite part of the county fair was the free side.
Who’s going to pay to walk around a bunch of booths noting the relative size, color, and texture of prized, homegrown watermelons? Who’s going to pay to watch the various quilts vying for “Best of the Fair” distinction? Who cares who’s the best canner of okra in the county, other than my mom and the mom’s like her?
Now that I am much older, I find I am entirely interested in whose quilt was judged superior and who could grow the largest tomato. Maybe there was something to mom's insistence I see the real fair. Maybe I should have done the same for my kids. Well, there's always the next generation to culture.
Hey Mom, want to go to the county fair? Hang on a second, let me get the grandkids in the car. We'll swing by and get you.
This is your old Uncle Abe Yokem, and I am still up here SHOUTING FROM THIS MOUNTAIN-TOP!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.