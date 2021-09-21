When your chips are down
...you'll learn just whom your friends are
I have very recently suffered a tragedy in my life. I have gotten to catch up with many good friends from my past and that may be the only thing good about the experience I can report.
So when a friend of mine suffered tragedy. It made my jumping to his family’s aid easy for me to do.
I donated some money to the Long family’s GoFundMe efforts initiated on the family’s behalf by a parents group associated with the Centre College football program. Times when things aren’t going so well is when we learn so much about ourselves, our families, our friends, and our neighbors.
I have never met the Longs, not even Fletcher, in person. Like many around the area, I regularly read Fletcher’s work in various publications and feel like I know him quite well from his writing. I just read an article where he discussed finding more than he lost in a fire which burned down his apartment building in which he had been living in downtown Jackson, Kentucky.
What he lost was pretty much all his worldly possessions and those of his wife and kids. What he found was a group of family, friends, and neighbors who were more than willing to extend the hand of friendship and help pick him up out of both the literal and figurative ashes.
Anybody can come around and be your friend when the friendship requires nothing from you. It is quite another matter when the friendship is costly.
Many people around the mountains, and at Centre College, looked to your old Uncle Abe like they were willing to do some heavy lifting. I believe Mr. Long and his family discovered they had “friends,” and real ones, in greater abundance than they could have ever before guessed.
I am proud I was able to help them. I was pleased to be their friend. I was equally pleased so many of you joined me.
Good luck to the Long family. They are plenty tough from everything I have been able to see.
This is your old Uncle Abe Yokem and the Longs and we are all still up here SHOUTING (TOGETHER) FROM THIS MOUNTAIN-TOP!
