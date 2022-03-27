The lyrics of the appropriately titled hit song, “Signs”, by the legendary rock band The Five Man Electrical Band (and later by the band Tesla), simply states in the chorus, “sign, sign, everywhere a sign” and that is certainly the case during local election season.
Political signs are a tradition and staple of local campaigns as each new election year brings out a fresh new crop along with a few refurbished signs throughout Breathitt County. The “signs don’t vote” attitude is outdated thinking as signage is everywhere it seems on utility poles; hill/mountain sides; intersections; private lawns and buildings; busy roadways; and high voter turnout areas.
While the obvious question that presents itself, (Do signs actually work?), recent research shows that the answer can be yes. In some occurrences, political signage can be a headache for residents and become road obstructions; all the while still producing positive results.
Recent research and studies have shown that campaign signs provide name recognition; leads to discussions; raises awareness; gets campaign messages out to the public; and possibly prevents elections and candidates from being overlooked. Potential voters can look at campaign signs as a showing of “putting in the work” by the candidate towards the office in which he or she seeks.
This same research cannot provide a clear gauge but does show evidence of effectiveness. Experts agree that a campaign sign needs to be eye-catching with a design using bright and rich colors and lettering or entirely of a unique design. Strategical placement and pure numbers (the amount of signs a candidate has on display) have shown that political signage can swing six to ten votes in favor of a candidate or around 1.7 percent. While on the surface this does not appear like much of an advantage, but if the simple math holds true, the more you flood areas with signs especially those with high voter turnout, could produce enough votes to determine the outcome of an election. This math, of course, holds no guarantees, but it still proves the expense of signage is worth the investment.
Candidates need to always respect private residences and property and to educate themselves on state and local laws, regulations, and ordinances pertaining to signage.
