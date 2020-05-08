JACKSON, Ky. – Drivers in Breathitt County, or those using the KY 15 corridor between Campton and Whitesburg, should be aware of two upcoming events that will have significant traffic impacts.
This Saturday, May 9, a parade to honor graduates of Breathitt County, Jackson City, and Riverside Christian high schools will take place beginning at noon. Traffic on KY 30, KY 205, KY 15, and intersecting routes such as KY 52 and KY 3193 will be impacted. The parade participants will assemble at the First Church of God located at Elkatawa, on KY 30 near KY 52. The parade will proceed on KY 30 toward Jackson, turn right at the end of the North Fork bridge near McDonald's, then turn left onto the four-lane KY 15 northbound. The parade will then proceed north on KY 15 to the connector for KY 205 (old KY 15), where it will turn left and follow KY 205 past Save-A-Lot and Tractor Supply back into Jackson.
The following Saturday, May 16, a moving graduation ceremony for Breathitt County High School is scheduled for 3 p.m. The procession will assemble at the SMS/LBJ complex, and will proceed along Jett Drive, KY 15, and KY 1812 (Washington Avenue) to the BHS campus, and then back through downtown Jackson (Main Street, Broadway, and College Avenue).
Significant traffic delays will occur during these events. If you are traveling to or through Jackson, plan your trips accordingly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.