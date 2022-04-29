Silas Haddix, Jr. age 67, of Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022.-He was born January 1, 1955, in Jackson, KY. He was the son of Silas Haddix and Mattie Fouch Haddix Baugh.- Preceded also in death by wife: Donna Sue Moran Haddix and daughter: Kimberly Jo Gayheart.- Sisters: Eva Haddix, Dorothy Bryant, Lizzie Bea Turner, and Brenda Joyce Noble.-Brothers: Ollie Haddix and John Henry Baugh, Jr.-He is survived by his sister: Maude (Jerry) Noble of Lost Creek, KY.-Brothers: Daniel (Maudella) Haddix of Georgetown, KY; Nelson (Epsie) Haddix of Jackson, KY; William Ray Haddix of Berea, KY.-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with David Haddix officiating.-Burial in the Haddix Cemetery, INC at Haddix, KY.-Visitation will be Sunday at Noon until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
