Breathitt County High School would like to congratulate Taylor Smith for being accepted into the Governor's School for the Arts Class of 2023 for Drama. This is a rare and high honor. She has represented the school well.
The Governor’s Scholars Program is a five-week summer residential program for outstanding high school students in Kentucky who are upcoming seniors.
As a result of the state’s “best and brightest” leaving the Commonwealth to pursue careers in other areas, the program was created to help show the potential that we have here at home.
The program’s mission is to enhance Kentucky’s next generation of civic and economic leaders.
Governor’s Scholars are chosen for a variety of qualities and accomplishments, including academic performance, character, interests, talent, and overall potential.
Selection for the program is highly competitive, with an application process similar to that of prestigious colleges and universities.
Students who are selected attend the program without charge and stay five weeks at a college campus to fully immerse the students in college life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.