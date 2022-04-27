The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a crucial source of assistance that helps put food on the table for numerous Kentuckians. Kentuckians stand to lose $50 million a month in extra food stamp benefits starting in May due to the decision by state lawmakers to call an early end to the public health emergency over COVID-19, SJR 150.
What does this mean for the 31.3 percent of Breathitt County that receive SNAP? The decision means that the average benefit of $243 will drop by about $100 for the 3,922 people in the county that are currently receiving SNAP.
April 2022 will be Kentucky’s transition month meaning, in May, benefits will return to the normal, pre COVID amount. Kentucky will notify all households via a written notice.
