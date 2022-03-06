The Jackson/Breathitt Chamber of Commerce met in regular session on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
The large audience in attendance enjoyed their lunches at Kelsey’s on Main, the location of the meeting, while local leaders and officials gave brief updates on old and new business, with one of the highlights being Jackson Independent Superintendent Wayne Sizemore revealing that the school had the highest ACT scores in the state.
The guest speaker on hand was Colby Hall, Executive Director of SOAR (Shaping Our Appalachian Region), who outlined all the programs, resources, and support systems the agency possessed to help the Appalachia counties throughout the state, as well as help small businesses and entrepreneurs.
Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas concluded the meeting by stating that April will be PRIDE clean up month and that the city was working with organizations to orchestrate cleanups. Thomas added that all citizens need to do their part in keeping the community and county clean.
