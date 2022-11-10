As unusual and unreal as this article may seem, it is in fact, a reality. On Thursday (November 3rd) morning, when the Times Voice opened its doors to conduct business as usual, it was not long before the phone calls and messages started to pour in from its sellers that the paper had sold out. As one man stated, “I can’t find a Times Voice anywhere in town.”
After speaking with store officials as well as individual sellers, the Times Voice learned that Breathitt County Judge Executive candidate Harvey Jason Richardson and his driver, Mitch Smith spent that Thursday morning traveling throughout Breathitt County/Jackson buying up all the copies of the November 2, 2022, edition of the Times Voice. Richardson requires a driver as he no longer has a drivers license.
One can only speculate as to their reasoning, but according to store officials/staff and individual sellers, the duo explained they needed the papers for a school project which they found odd because the pair never bought any of the other local paper. Sources close to the situation alleges that Richardson and Smith bought this particular edition to try and prevent potential voters from seeing an ad that showed Richardson in a negative light, using multiple mugshots and a court document from his previous DUIs and public intoxication arrests.
To be fair to its loyal readers and to those that advertised in that week’s paper, the Times Voice posted the edition on its Facebook page to be viewed.
