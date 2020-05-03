Sophia Turner Deaton, age 89, of Louisville, KY and formerly of Gays Creek, KY passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the Louisville East Nursing Facility in Louisville, KY.-She was born November 11, 1930, in Breathitt County, KY and was the daughter of the late John Turner and Bonnie Huff.-She was preceded in death by one son: John Combs, JR.-Two sisters: Irene Chisenhall and Alta Campbell.-Four brothers: Caria Hall, Mason Hall, Paul Hall, Silas Hall.-She is survived by one sister: Lille Belle Baker of Jamestown, KY.-Three grandchildren: Howard Jerome Combs of Louisville, KY.-Bianca Combs of Pelham, NH and Thorsten Combs of Germany.-Three great grandchildren.-Private visitation and graveside services were held on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Noon at the Smith and Stidham Cemetery, Gays Creek, KY with Chris Turner and Albert Little officiating.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
