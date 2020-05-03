Sophia Turner Deaton

Sophia Turner Deaton, age 89, of Louisville, KY and formerly of Gays Creek, KY passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the Louisville East Nursing Facility in Louisville, KY.-She was born November 11, 1930, in Breathitt County, KY and was the daughter of the late John Turner and Bonnie Huff.-She was preceded in death by one son: John Combs, JR.-Two sisters: Irene Chisenhall and Alta Campbell.-Four brothers: Caria Hall, Mason Hall, Paul Hall, Silas Hall.-She is survived by one sister: Lille Belle Baker of Jamestown, KY.-Three grandchildren: Howard Jerome Combs of Louisville, KY.-Bianca Combs of Pelham, NH and Thorsten Combs of Germany.-Three great grandchildren.-Private visitation and graveside services were held on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Noon at the Smith and Stidham Cemetery, Gays Creek, KY with Chris Turner and Albert Little officiating.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

