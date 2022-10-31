The owner of Spanks Franks recently made the announcement on social media that a second location would be opening and that the new location would be in Jackson/Breathitt County. The new Spanks Franks restaurant will be located inside the building that once served as the home of the White Flash #2 next to Wendy’s/VIP on KY-15.
Spanks Franks has set a tentative opening date of Friday, December 9, 2022, and owner James Waters had this to say about coming to Jackson/Breathitt County, “When we made the decision to open a second location, from the very beginning Jackson seemed like the right fit for us. We have so many customers from Breathitt County, then the building became available in what we feel like is a prime location, close to Jackson City, Breathitt High, and the college. Afterall, we offer a very kid-friendly atmosphere, we want kids to feel like this is a place they can come to, when they have nowhere else to go.”
Waters says his restaurants are geared towards kids, families, and sports, with big screens on the wall that usually have sports playing on them, and will offer great quality foods at the lowest prices he can possibly charge.
The first Spanks Franks opened its doors on March 5th of this year and features homemade chilis (one sweet and one savory) made from his very own family recipes as well as making everything from scratch. Customers can also enjoy a variety of hot dogs and other treats like the loaded nachos.
Waters along with his wife, Crystal, and three children, James Daniel, Kolten, and Olivia Grace, all look forward to serving Breathitt County. “We are really looking forward to this opportunity to serve the good people of Breathitt County. We are honored to be expanding our business in Jackson.”
Waters says he hopes to open a third and fourth location by the end of 2023.
