The new Spanks Franks restaurant in Jackson is now open for business and is located inside the building that once served as the home of the White Flash #2 next to Wendy’s/VIP on KY-15.
Spanks Franks will be open Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and can be reached at 606-272-6060. “We are going to try to be open for our customers on Sundays, but it will depend on the level of business we get, whether or not we continue to remain open on Sundays,” explained owner Crystal Waters.
The new restaurant was open for business at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 19th, and as of 4 p.m. had made 66 sales, which (Crystal) Waters says is very good. “Those sales ranged anywhere from $10 to $60, and we’ve seen a steady flow of customers. I would say this has been a very good start to our opening day.”
(Crystal) Waters is a Breathitt County native, growing up on Armory Drive and told the Times Voice it was “nice to be back home.”
Owner James Waters had this to say about coming to Jackson/Breathitt County, “When we made the decision to open a second location, from the very beginning Jackson seemed like the right fit for us. We have so many customers from Breathitt County, then the building became available in what we feel like is a prime location, close to Jackson City, Breathitt High, and the college. Afterall, we offer a very kid-friendly atmosphere, we want kids to feel like this is a place they can come to, when they have nowhere else to go.”
The first Spanks Franks opened its doors on March 5th of this year and (James) Waters says he hopes to open a third and fourth location by the end of 2023.
