Special annual event set to resume July 3, 2021

Breathitt County Heritage Fair/‘Pig-out in the Park’ to be free this year
Especially planned events and entertainment scheduled
Irene Moore to serve as ‘Grand Master’ of the event and parade
How do you know life has returned to a semblance of normal in Breathitt County? Celebrating the “Breathitt County Heritage Fair/Pig-out in the Park” is one sure-fire way.
Next weekend, Saturday, July 3, 2021 to be exact, the Breathitt County Heritage Committee and the Jackson Parks and Recreation Department will team up to permit the citizens of the area to enjoy both the "Heritage Fair" and a celebration known as “Pig-out in the Park.”
“We have held this on Fridays and Saturdays in the past,” Brenda Little, Jackson, Kentucky’s Parks and Recreation Director told the Times-Voice. “This year we’re only doing Saturday because Fridays, in the past, have been so poorly attended.”
There will be a parade. The parade’s Grand Marshall is Irene Moore. Ms. Moore was inducted into the KHSAA Basketball Hall of Fame in the latter part of 2019 and was set to be the Grand Marshall in ’20 before the event was cancelled owing to the pandemic. The parade has historically started at 11:00 AM but check the Breathitt Heritage Fair Committee’s Facebook page for details.
The annual celebration will feature the musical stylings of Heidi Newfield. Ms. Newfield was formerly a member of the very popular band, “Trick Pony.” She has, among her more notable hit songs, efforts like “Johnny and June,” “Pour Me,” and “On a Night Like This.” Her concert will begin at 8:00 PM from the newly re-christened, “Troy-Gentry Memorial Stage.”
We asked Ms. Little if there was anything particular we needed to know about this year’s event. She told the newspaper, “Thanks to the generosity of both the Jackson Tourism Board and the City of Jackson, the event is free this year. In the past, tickets for adults were $5.00, children were $2.00, and only kids, under six, were free.”
“You shouldn’t have to pay for anything aside from items you wish to purchase, playing on the ‘Splash Pad’ which is $2.00 (down from $3.00 two years ago), and whatever concessions and other food or drink items you wish to consume.” Director Little told the paper, “This event’s being free of charge is, in large part, owing to the Jackson Tourism Board and the City of Jackson picking up the tab for the fireworks.”
Of course, the hit of the event has been, for many, the “Greased Pig Contest.” This event, a staple of this yearly celebration, is being brought on by the Breathitt County 4H. People wishing to catch a greased pig should visit the pre-registration table at the game fence this year. There will be 25-names drawn per age category to participate.
There will be games aside form the “Greased Pig Contest” too. These games will be sponsored by Breathitt County’s ASAP (Agency for Substance Abuse Policy).
One of these games will include a “Turtle Race.” Now, for those hoping to participate in the “Turtle Race” you need to BYOT (Bring your own turtle).
Some of you may have a particularly fast, athletic turtle around your property. Now is the time to show everybody what your turtle can do.
We asked of Brenda Little if there was anything else she wished us to report. She told the Times-Voice, “This year, especially, we wanted to give back to the community. We know people have endured a hard year. Now that things are opening back up, we want to provide people with an excellent, fun-filled, free event to enjoy their 4th of July weekends.”
She concluded, “We hope for a great turn-out and wish to specially thank the Breathitt County Heritage Fair Committee and all of our sponsors who have helped to make this event possible.” We hope to see you all there!