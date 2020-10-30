Middle school lapses in judgment can follow one around a lifetime…
In the coaching industry we tell young athletes all the time that what they do, even in middle school, can have long reaching ramifications. A top-flight Hockey talent, among the Arizona Coyotes top draft picks in the 2020 draft, has just learned this in a very real and painful way.
In a story which first broke on CNN and quoting a report published to the Arizona Republic, Miller had bullied a developmentally disabled black teen while in junior high school in Sylvania, Ohio in 2016. The reports indicates Miller and another teen were accused of tricking Isaiah Meyer-Crothers into eating candy which had been in the urinal and physically assaulting him. Both teens admitted to the bullying in an Ohio juvenile court and were sentenced to community service.
Coyotes President and CEO Xavier Gutierrez, told the Arizona Republic, “Prior to selecting Mitchell…we were aware that a bullying incident took place in 2016. We have learned more about the entire matter, and more importantly, the impact it…had on Isaiah and the Meyer-Crothers family. What we learned does not align with the core values and vision for our organization and leads to our decision to renounce our draft rights.”
Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong told the newspaper in Arizona, “Mitchell is a good hockey player, but we need to do the right thing as an organization and not just as a hockey team. I’d like to apologize to Isaiah and the Meyer-Crothers family for everything they have dealt with the past few months. I wish them all the best in the future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.