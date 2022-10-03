Stacey Elaine Hays

Stacey Elaine Hays, age 46, of Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her residence in Jackson, KY.-She was born August 2, 1976, in Cincinnati, OH.-She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents: Olie and Rose Hays and maternal grandfather: Clabe Stacy.-She is survived by her parents: Charles Hays of Jackson, KY and Kathy Stacy Hays of Cincinnati, OH.- Her brother: Jeffrey Allen Hays of Cincinnati, OH; Maternal grandmother: Arminda Ritchie Stacy Hays of Ary, KY; Nephew: Travis Paul Hays.-Special caretaker/friend: Michael “Brad” Hughes of Jackson, KY.-She is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, many other relatives, and friends.- Services will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 6:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with A.T. Hays officiating.-Visitation will begin at 5:00 pm Tuesday until the time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Recommended for you