Stanley Ray Miller, age 82, of Evanston, KY passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at his residence. He was born December 10, 1940 in Lansing, MI and was the son of the late Wardie and Mallie Bailey Miller. He was preceded in death also by his wife: Lona Miller. Brothers: Ken Miller, Larry Miller, Vernie Miller. Sisters: Zelma Norment Jacobs, Alma Jean Kee, Elsie Johnson. Granddaughter: Shanesh Essie Brown. He is survived by son: Stanley Miller, Jr. of Evanston, KY. His daughters: Alberta Brown and Patricia Miller both of Evanston, KY. Granddaughter: Shanna Nicole Foster (George). Great grandchildren: Raine Foster, Lyric Foster, Nero Foster, Aryss Foster, Gauge Foster. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Evanston Community Church with Chucky Collins and Michael Rose officiating. Burial in the Lovely and Bailey Cemetery at Evanston, KY. Visitation will begin on Friday at 3:00 pm at the church. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Additional services will be held on Friday at 6:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
