State Audit describes a department run completely devoid of appropriate oversight!
We received, down at the newspaper, an audit which was released this past Monday from State Auditor, Mike Harmon. It’s findings were scathing in its criticism of former Breathitt County Sheriff, Ray Clemons.
The audit blasts Clemons for his wanton failure to maintain adequate accounting reports of fee accounts, receipts, and disbursements. The State Auditor was also critical of Clemons’ failure to provide meaningful oversight for his office’s financial activities.
The State Auditor’s report was also critical of Clemons’ failure to submit required financial reports, his department’s lack of adequate segregation of duties, his failure to adopt a written data breach policy, and the depository institution the office used failing to pledge or provide sufficient collateral protection for deposits. The Audit disclosed the former Sheriff’s fee accounts had remitted thousands of dollars of unapproved payments during Fiscal Years 2015-2018.
The State Audit indicates it sought response from former Sheriff, Ray Clemons, concerning these findings. Former Sheriff Ray Clemons didn’t respond, again, according to the report.
