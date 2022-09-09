Photo: (L-R) Jason Glass, Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE); Lu Young, Chair of the Kentucky Board of Education; Wallace Caleb Bates, Communications Intern/KDE; and Toni K. Tatman, Chief Communications Officer of the KDE.
State education officials and leaders were hoping this would be the first undisrupted school year since 2019-2020, but the tragic flooding in July squashed those hopes.
Students, parents, teachers, and education officials and leaders have been reeling ever since but are slowly seeing a sense of normalcy return to these flood torn communities as school years are starting in all but four of the impacted school districts. Schools can provide showers, hot meals, clothing, and other supplies as well as a needed social environment to help their students.
“There is no one size fits all solution, but we feel if we can get kids back in school, at the very least it will be a bit more normal for them. The students will have hot meals and parents can go to work knowing their children are safe. The schools can provide clothing and showers for those still without water as well as allow them to get back to a more social aspect. The school system can provide counselors for those that may need help in understanding this catastrophic event,” remarked Breathitt County School Board Member Anna Morris.
School transportation is another obstacle school districts are battling through as students are displaced, staying in shelters and hotels, some are homeless living in tents, and many roads and bridges in Breathitt County are still impassable or difficult to navigate from the extensive damage left from the flood. Breathitt County is sending buses to known shelters, but some parents are still having a difficult time getting their kids to designated pick-up spots.
Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) Commissioner Jason Glass along with other Education Department officials spent last week gauging the amount of damage eastern Kentucky schools suffered and that included a tour of Breathitt County schools.
This tour allowed officials their first opportunity to see first-hand how Breathitt schools are operating after only returning to the classroom a few days after being decimated by the flood.
“The pictures really don’t do it justice,” stated Commissioner Glass.
A visit from high-ranking education leaders is something Breathitt County Superintendent Phillip Watts felt was needed, “It just allows our community to know that people are thinking of us and still working with us.”
A three-day legislation session last month allocated $213 million for flood disaster relief with $40 million to go to the KDE to aid schools with clean up and repairs, but school officials say it’s not nearly enough.
“The $40 million will serve only as a down payment on the damage,” informed KDE Chief Communications Officer Toni K. Tatman.
22 of the 25 flood affected school districts have returned to school.
