Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency as Kentucky awaits 'dangerous' winter storm.
Be sure to have devices charged, source of heat if electricity goes out, and other needs. Check on your neighbors, elderly and pets.
"Given what we are seeing in the forecast, I have declared a state of emergency today in anticipation of a major winter storm expected to hit Kentucky starting late tonight and all the way through Friday morning, producing significant amounts of rain, sleet, snow and, most significantly to me, ice," Beshear said.
