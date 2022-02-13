Local customers are seeing increases climb each month in their power bills. Some increases are as much as $100 and upwards in just one month’s time forcing customers to pay several hundred dollars to keep warm and the lights on.
A spokesperson with Kentucky Power, Cindy Wiseman, explained this is a result of the fuel adjustment cost brought on by the company having to pay more in fuel costs. She went on to add natural gas, which is used to power its plants has increased, and those costs are passed on to customers, but Kentucky Power does not profit from the increased rates.
Some Kentucky Power customers are still upset with the company because of it requesting a 25 percent rate increase in 2021 amid a pandemic, its third such request in five years. The Public Service Commission ended up approving a 12.5 percent increase instead.
Fuel prices are slowly declining, so customers should start seeing some relief on their power bills, but in the meantime, if you are having difficulty paying your bill, contact the power company, as many offer payment plans and other helpful services.
Governor Andy Beshear announced recently that Kentucky would be receiving more than $1.5 million in funding from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to help low-income residents with heating and cooling bills. This funding would be the first installment of a five-year investment in the energy assistance program. LIHEAP will also assist with the weatherization of homes for qualifying residents. Breathitt Countians should contact their local LIHEAP branch at 606-666-2369 for more information.
Consumers, locally, are already paying higher prices at the pump and at the grocery store, so the soaring rates of their power bills makes it even more difficult to make ends meet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.