State Tournament Game Preview
Breathitt County Bobcats
Head Coach: Kyle Moore (BB King)
Record: 18-9
RPI: .58566
State Tournament Appearances: 12
Last Appearance: 1996
State Championships: 0
Team Leaders: Austin Sperry (17.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg); Christian Collins (14.8 ppg, 9.4 rpg); Luke Bellamy (9.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg); Andrew Combs (7.6 ppg, 2.7 rpg); Bryce Hoskins (7.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg).
PPG: The Bobcats average 65.0 ppg this season.
Common Opponent(s): Harlan County: Breathitt County lost twice to the Black Bears, 57-82 and 78-87 (overtime).
(Louisville) Male Bulldogs
Head Coach: Timothy D. Haworth
Record: 25-10
RPI: .61848
State Tournament Appearances: 21
Last Appearance: 2022
State Championships: 4 (1945; 1970; 1971; 1975)
Team Leaders: Jack Edelen (17.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg); Cole Edelen (15.8 ppg, 1.8 rpg); Demetrius White (13.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg); Jayson Gasaway (10.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg).
PPG: Male is averaging 69.3 ppg this season.
Common Opponent(s): Harlan County: Male lost to Harlan County earlier in the season, 59-62.
The Bobcats and the Bulldogs will face off against each other on Thursday (March 16th) at 11 a.m. at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Rupp Arena is located at 430 West Vine Street. Contact Breathitt County High School for ticket information at 606-666-7511.
