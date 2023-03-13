State Tournament Game Preview

Breathitt County Bobcats

Head Coach: Kyle Moore (BB King)

Record: 18-9

RPI: .58566

State Tournament Appearances: 12

Last Appearance: 1996

State Championships: 0

Team Leaders: Austin Sperry (17.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg); Christian Collins (14.8 ppg, 9.4 rpg); Luke Bellamy (9.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg); Andrew Combs (7.6 ppg, 2.7 rpg); Bryce Hoskins (7.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg).

PPG: The Bobcats average 65.0 ppg this season.

Common Opponent(s): Harlan County: Breathitt County lost twice to the Black Bears, 57-82 and 78-87 (overtime). 

(Louisville) Male Bulldogs

Head Coach: Timothy D. Haworth

Record: 25-10

RPI: .61848

State Tournament Appearances: 21

Last Appearance: 2022

State Championships: 4 (1945; 1970; 1971; 1975)

Team Leaders: Jack Edelen (17.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg); Cole Edelen (15.8 ppg, 1.8 rpg); Demetrius White (13.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg); Jayson Gasaway (10.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg).

PPG: Male is averaging 69.3 ppg this season.

Common Opponent(s): Harlan County: Male lost to Harlan County earlier in the season, 59-62.

The Bobcats and the Bulldogs will face off against each other on Thursday (March 16th) at 11 a.m. at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Rupp Arena is located at 430 West Vine Street. Contact Breathitt County High School for ticket information at 606-666-7511.

