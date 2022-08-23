State workers began work on an area of the Panbowl Dam next to the Jackson Inn on KY-15, Tuesday morning. The site is the location that began to leak and bubble during the massive July flood that put enormous strain on the dam. On the opposite side, it is easy to see the erosion caused from the North Fork River’s historically high flood level.
Residents of the Panbowl and Lakeside communities feel as though the next flood could breach the dam if its needs are not addressed now.
Rocky Adkins, Senior Advisor to Governor Andy Beshear, assured the Times Voice that the dam was among the state’s top priorities after the destructive flooding in March 2021 and July 2022 and that Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray made the trip to Jackson shortly after the July flood to evaluate the dam.
