After loaning us pure love for 23 years, God called Stephen Breckinridge Bowling home at about 10:36 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, after he and two of his friends were involved in an automobile accident in Milton, Florida. His beautiful smile and loving arms, ready to embrace family and friends, were taken from this world to a far better home of rest and peace much too early.
Breck was the son of Stephen D. and Jennifer Ann (Mullins) Bowling. He was a Junior computer engineering major at Morehead State University. He was a proud member of Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity and loved his part-time job at Buffalo Wild Wings in Morehead.
A unique spirit who loved to laugh and make others laugh, he enjoyed dancing and spending time with his fraternity brothers. He loved to hike and explore the outdoors. Breck enjoyed many hours of online computer games with friends around the world. He was a collector of crazy socks and loved both Thomas the Tank Engine and Pokémon as a young boy. Sunday meals at the “Bowling Compound” and trips to Whitesburg were filled with family fun and frequent wrestling matches. Many cousins, who are “Breckios for Life,” will miss his regular sock and shoe thefts and the required water fights.
He is survived by his parents, Stephen D. and Jennifer A. Bowling; one sister, Catherine Ann “Katie” Bowling and her fiancé, William Davis; and one brother, Joseph Andrew “Joey” Bowling. One special Cousin-Sister, Parke Elizabeth Bowling, also survives. He is also survived by his grandparents, Elmer and Linda Jo (Combs) Bowling of Saldee, and Larry and Similene (Wilder) Mullins, of Mayking, Kentucky.
“Breckie” is also survived by his aunts and uncles: Michael M. and Almeda Bowling, David and Sandy Napier, and Steven and Candy Caudill. He will be missed most of all by his cousins, Parker Elizabeth Bowling, Emily Paige Caudill, Kirsten Faith Caudill, Sophia Carolyn Napier, and Natalie Anne Napier. A large family of other relatives remains, and an innumerable host of friends mourn his passing.
Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, for the family at the First Church of God of Jackson located at 1772 Highway 30 West in Jackson, Kentucky. They will receive family and friends beginning at 5:00 p.m. with special music at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the First Church of God of Jackson by Rev. Bobby Hollon.
His brothers from Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity will act as pallbearers and walk with him to his final resting place at the W. M. Combs Cemetery on Hurst Lane in Jackson, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that everyone wear crazy socks and make a donation to a newly established scholarship fund in his honor for students who need second chances because God granted Breck a second chance when he was saved in 2011.
Contributions can be made at https://gofund.me/3a82e7ef or in-person to the family or by clicking on the Donations tab on this page.
