Steve Pittman passed away unexpectedly at his home Tuesday surrounded by his wife Tonya Michelle Spencer-Pittman and their six children. On June 27, 2023 my world as I knew it completely fell apart. To say I lost my soul mate would be an understatement and the pain that breaks through when the numbness wears away is indescribable. I don't know how I am supposed to survive when I feel as though I can't take a breath. He would say, "Mom, all I want in this world is, that when it's all said and done, that you and our babies were better off because I was the man in your lives". My daughter once said, if you talk to Steve for five minutes you will know that he is a Christian and a carpenter. When he left for work Monday morning he was exactly that. When he made it home to us he was Dad and two hours later I was a window and he was present with the Lord.
He is surely in Heaven and we are left in disbelief and agony. If you believe there is power in prayer, please today, would you pray for peace, comfort, and understanding, that only God can provide for our children, Stephen Johnny Lee Pittman (21),Mary Elizabeth-Joyce Pittman (19) and Jenna Shane Pittman (18) Lilah Raven Pittman (10), Johnny Lee Pittman (8), and his twin Memphis Scott Lee Pittman (8). Steve’s soul purpose on this Earth was to care for us. He was a provider in every sense of the word. He just never wanted them to struggle like he did when he was little. Now that security is gone. My husband is gone. How do I help them put the pieces of their hearts back together when I am shattered? As strangers entered our house to carry their father out, I was on my knees crying out for God to please "just raise him up, God please” crying even louder as the wheels of the gurney passed me, “GOD PLEASE! All you have to do is think it and it will be done." He didn’t. The Lord has a different plan for my children and I and HIS WILL SHALL BE DONE. As a believer, I must accept our circumstances and try to find solace in the promise that some day we will meet again in paradise and what a day that shall be. Services for Steve will be held Monday July 3, 2023 at Breathitt Funeral home in Jackson, Kentucky. The viewing will begin at 2:00 pm with the funeral at 4:00, burial to follow at Pennington Cemetery in Canoe. Immediately after two of our young children will be baptized in the middle fork of the Kentucky River, with Brother Travis Strunk officiating.
