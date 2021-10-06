Where is Josh Getson?
“…[Josh Getson] burned up in that building.” Wayne Getson, Josh's Father
“We’re still searching for Josh Getson.” Chief Brian Haddix, Jackson Police Department
Josh Getson, went missing the night the Kentucky Food Store building, a.k.a the Gambill Building burned to the ground. Josh hasn’t been seen since.
The fire was the early morning hours of September 17, 2021. We’re now in the early part of October.
Josh’s father thinks he knows exactly where Josh’s remains will eventually be found. Wayne Getson doesn’t believe Josh Getson will resurface, among the living anyway.
Wayne Getson confirmed for the Times-Voice that his son, Josh, had an appointment with a clinic after his going missing. Apparently it was a standing appointment where Josh was prescribed Suboxone.
Wayne Getson tells the newspaper, if Josh were alive, he would have shown for the appointment. Josh apparently never misses it.
It was the day after Josh disappeared. According to his father, Wayne Getson, Josh never showed.
The missed appointment comprises the bulk of the reason his father thinks the worst. “He doesn’t just skip it,” Mr. Getson told the Times-Voice in a phone interview.
According to online research conducted by newspaper staff, “Suboxone” is a treatment prescribed often to treat opioid addiction. It is considered critical by those in need of what it provides.
Police Chief Brian Haddix told the newspaper, “We’re still searching for Josh Getson. We appreciate his father believes his remains to be in the bottom of that burned out building but we haven’t found any evidence supporting that. Fire Department personnel have been over the site as have cadaver dogs.”
Haddix continued, “The Jackson Police Department is doing everything we know to do. We will continue to make every effort to either learn where Josh Getson is or what happened to him.”
For his part, Wayne Getson remains unconvinced. He believes he knows exactly where his son’s remains lie. “I believe he burned up in that building,” Mr. Getson told the Times-Voice. “He’s under all the rubble, somewhere.”
