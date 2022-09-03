The search continues for Vanessa Baker, 60, and Nancy Cundiff, 29. Both women have been missing since July 28, 2022, the night of the tragic flooding, from Lower River Caney Road in the Lost Creek community.
Crews from several counties returned to Breathitt County on Saturday, August 27, 2022, to resume searches along Highway 476 and River Caney.
Family members say that officials have told them the search will last as long as needed and that there are areas that still need to be thoroughly searched.
