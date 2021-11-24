Stolen Breathitt High School Items Recovered

Breathitt High School recently had some stolen items recovered. The school had contacted the Jackson Police Department last week about some items that had been stolen.
SRO (School Resource Officer) began an investigation. With the help of the
security cameras, the school was able to capture an image of the burglar. The image was posted on the Jackson Police Department Facebook page and was recognized by a local citizen.
Chris Lewis made entry into the Breathitt High School and stole several large tools.
SRO, Daniel Turner obtained a warrant. Constable Ronnie Begley was able to retrieve the stolen property and then was able to make an arrest.
