The Heritage Fair/Pig Out in the Park holiday festivities for Jackson/Breathitt County got underway Saturday (July 2) morning with a parade that obviously suffered from looming rain/storm threats, which was perhaps a tell-tale sign of how the day would continue to progress. Noticeably absent from this year’s parade were elaborate floats, local high school bands or the community band, and horses with their riders, which resulted in a short parade clocking in, in under 15 minutes.
US Army Veteran Alvin Gross served as Grand Marshal of the parade. Mr. Gross grew up in the War Creek community of Breathitt County and enlisted for service in 1961. He served in the honor guard which bestowed upon him the distinction of being a guard (known as Sentinels) of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.
Storms and heavy rain would cause the cancellation of the musical headliner The Johnny Cash Tribute and several planned activities. Fair officials are hopeful that the act can be rescheduled to perform at a later date.
The fireworks show was delayed until Monday, July 4th.
Before the inclement weather became an issue, several people did get to take in some early Pig Out in the Park entertainment and food and the Highway 52 Yard Sale event.
