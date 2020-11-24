Strong First-Round Performances From Breathitt's Bobcats

Seniors led the way for the Bobcats as team embarks on playoff run...
Breathitt senior, Lane Weddle (2021) has been referenced as the “Forrest Gump” of Kentucky High School football. The reason? Well, it is because he is so good at so many things.
Friday night’s first round playoff game with Knott County seemed to put those skills on full display. Weddle ran the football 9-times for 141-yards and a TD. He caught two passes for 40, both of which resulted in TDs. He also returned an interception 72-yards for a “pick-six.”
This was in addition to his responsibilities as both Breathitt’s place-kicker and punter. Wow, this kid is quite a football player. Lane Weddle wasn’t the only senior who appeared unwilling to yield the playing field this season.
Senior, Ethan Gipson come up big on some tackles in the backfield as did Senior, Jake Strong, who was a constant and disruptive force in the Knott County offensive backfield throughout the evening. Now the team didn’t record a “sack,” technically. We say that because sophomore, Micheal Hudson, did sack the QB on a play wiped out by a defensive penalty unattributable to Hudson.
However, that should not be taken to mean the QB from Knott County was left unmolested in the offensive backfield much of the night. Oftentimes he found himself “running for his very life.”
The steady and persistent pressure resulted in his making some key mistakes off of which the Bobcats were able to capitalize. Examples of this came in the form of interceptions on balls thrown off balance, on the move, or sooner than the QB would have liked. One time the rush resulted in an intentional grounding call early during the contest which cost Knott’s offense both the down and the lost yardage marked from where the ball was released.
Incidentally, in high school football a QB cannot avoid penalty by moving outside the tackle box and throwing it past the line of scrimmage. According to the KHSAA rules on the penalty, Intentional Grounding, the penalty penalizes a passer, facing imminent loss owing to pressure, for his throwing a pass without a realistic chance of completion. Go back and watch the play, the QB from Knott on the play in question was clearly “throwing the ball away” to avoid being sacked. It was a good call.
Senior, Daren “Bub” Noble intercepted the first pass of his career and then intercepted another one on a failed 2-point conversion. The interesting thing about the interceptions was on the failed PAT, Noble had nothing but open field and saucer-sized eyes in front of him as he knifed down the field toward our goal line. However, the play was blown dead as the defense on a failed 2-point conversation can’t advance either a fumble or pick.
Another interesting aspect is Noble’s wearing a cast on one of his arms. Several teammates on the sideline claimed he caught the football better “one handed” than with two. William Long (2021) had himself a night for Breathitt County in spite of the fact he was doubled and often even triple-teamed every play. Not to even mention most offenses we play intentionally run away from a player often a target of every opponent’s scouting report. Oh well, that is the life of a two-time, high school all-stater.
The former “winner” of the Mingua Beef Jerky Award, Herald-Leader Hundred designee, two-time first team All-Stater (AP), and Centre College commitment had 2-tackles, 1 of which was for a loss, 1-forced fumble (on a play where he blew up the center completely forcing a high and difficult to handle snap which was botched by the QB and subsequently fumbled), and a whopping 5-QB pressures. Of the five pressures, one resulted in an intentional grounding call at key moment early in the game and the other resulted in a 72-yard, pick-six retuned deftly to pay-dirt by the ubiquitous Mr. Lane Weddle.
In addition to those defensive contributions, he had his usual fantastic game at offensive center where he is considered among Kentucky’s definitive players at the all-important position. Long anchored an offensive line consisting of James “Swamp Dawg” Ogans (2023, LT), Jason Perry (2024, LG), Michael Hudson (2023, RG), and Teegan Smith (2022, RT and KPGFootball All-stater last season as a sophomore). Behind this new version of the Big Blue Wave, Breathitt had its most productive offensive output of the season.
The Bobcats gained 379-yards rushing on just 27-carries (14.04 yards per carry), 5 of the 27 carries going all the way. Jaylen Turner was efficient throwing the football, going 6 for 9 for 97-yards with 3 TD passes. Turner on the ground, carried it 6-times for 85 yards and 2 of the 5 rushing TDs. That is how a team scores 66-points.
Overall, it was a much sounder effort from the team. Sure, we could have done better against the forward pass, but we also capitalized mightily from the fact Knott County had to throw the ball to move it consistently. The defense was much more sound against the run against Knott than it has been all year. Knott carried it 27-times and gained a (relatively) paltry 126-yards or a little less than one-third of the production Breathitt realized over the same amount of carries.
Friday night on the Riverbank the Bobcats will host Leslie County. The boys from Hyden will be coming here in search of knocking off the district’s defending title holder. Breathitt will be looking to advance to another regional final and its third consecutive district title. We hope to see some of you there!
