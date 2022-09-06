About 100 Breathitt County students received at least $250 to spend at the Jackson Walmart. The Craft Foundation, spearheaded by former US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft, sponsored the event.
The shopping spree was held to help students buy school supplies, clothes, food, toys, and more providing a sense of normalcy as they prepare to head back to the classroom. School officials say they hope this brought joy to the students, so many of which lost everything in last month’s flood.
“They are resilient, but they are children, so they need to have that normalcy,” remarked Craft.
After a traumatic summer, Breathitt County schools began on Monday, August 29, 2022.
