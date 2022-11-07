Sue Ellen Noble, 42, Hardshell-Caney passed away Saturday, November 5, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernice and Nora Collins Southwood. She is survived by husband, Walter Noble; sons, Jeremy (Destiny) Noble, Jeremiah Noble; brothers, Donald Deaton, Jim Southwood; sisters, Diane Hall, Brenda Southwood; grandson, Weston Noble. Funeral Wednesday, November 9, at the Caney Creek Mennonite Church with Tommy Miller officiating. Burial in the Noble Family Cemetery at Hardshell-Caney. Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- The pandemic isn’t over no matter what people may think
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
Latest News
- Breathitt County’s unemployment rate down
- Martha "Aunt Mar" Campbell
- Sue Ellen Noble
- Building A Better Breathitt County One Step At A Time
- Breathitt's Bash Howard attends College Showcase
- Bobcats host Martin County in round 2 of KHSAA state playoffs
- Bobcats handle West Carter; advance on in state playoffs
- Christine Anderson Edmonds
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.