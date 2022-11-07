Sue Ellen Noble

Sue Ellen Noble, 42, Hardshell-Caney passed away Saturday, November 5, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington.  She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernice and Nora Collins Southwood.  She is survived by husband, Walter Noble; sons, Jeremy (Destiny) Noble, Jeremiah Noble; brothers, Donald Deaton, Jim Southwood; sisters, Diane Hall, Brenda Southwood; grandson, Weston Noble.  Funeral Wednesday, November 9, at the Caney Creek Mennonite Church with Tommy Miller officiating.  Burial in the Noble Family Cemetery at Hardshell-Caney.  Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.  Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

