Sue Ritchie, 65, Noctor passed away Monday, July 3, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard. She was a member of the Upper Room Pentecostal Church. She was a retired employee from Walmart and she enjoyed volunteering at the Food Pantry. She was the widow of the late James Ritchie and the daughter of the late Clarence Arnett and Gladys Hounshell Southwood. She was also preceded in death by brothers, William Jimmy Southwood, Thomas Clemons; sisters, Adna Fern Southwood, Peggy Jean Clemons. She is survived by son, James David Ritchie (Felisha); daughter, Stephanie Hudson (Calvin); brother, James Southwood; grandchildren, Dylan Hudson, James Ritchie; special nephews and nieces she helped raise, Gladys Southwood, Linda Moore (Shane), James Southwood (Cheyenne), Johnny Southwood (Renee). Visitation, Wednesday, July 5, 6:00 PM.
Funeral Thursday, July 6, 1:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with James Southwood and William Morris officiating.
