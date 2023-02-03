Summer Sebastian, age 42, of Jackson, KY passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Ky. She was born September 22, 1980 in Fort Pierce, FL and was preceded in death by her Father: Whitt Howard. Brother: Barnett Howard. Nieces: Willow Howard and Dixie Howard. Nephew: Wyatt Howard. She is survived by her Mother: Mary Howard of Jackson, KY. Husband: Michael Sebastian of Jackson, KY. Son: Sky Sebastian of Jackson, KY. Sisters: Spring (Samuel)Turner and Guess (James) Neace of Jackson, KY. Brothers: County (Jody) Howard of Jackson, Ky, Champ Howard of Jackson, KY , Wild (Joann) Howard of Boonville, KY, Country (Sarah) Howard of Jackson, KY, and Bullet Howard of Jackson, KY. She is also survived by a host of other family and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in the Blanton Howard Cemetery , Press Howard Fork, Jackson, KY. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 5, from 5:00- 9:00 p.m. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Sky Sebastian, County Howard, Champ Howard, Wild Howard, Country Howard, Bullet Howard.
