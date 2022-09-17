Breathitt County Circuit Court Clerk, James Elliott Turner, was named to the Kentucky Supreme Court Executive Committee in the June 2022, Kentucky Circuit Clerks Association Conference for a second term. Turner represents 22 eastern Kentucky counties including Breathitt.
Turner told the Times Voice, “It is a prestigious honor to be selected to represent the 7thSupreme Court District. I am committed to being a strong voice for Breathitt County. I will be a liaison, not only for the Circuit Clerks in the 7th District to the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals, but for the people of Breathitt County.”
Turner added his main goal is to help improve the court system with effective and efficient services while upholding strong judicial integrity. Turner feels his goals are being met and this appointment is evidence of that fact.
The Supreme Court Executive Committee will be composed of the officers, the immediate past President of the association provided he or she is still holding the position of Circuit Clerk in his or her county, and seven members who, likewise, hold office in one of the seven Supreme Court regional districts. The 22 counties in the 7th District to the Supreme Court voted and elected Turner.
The Supreme Court Committee members represent their respective Supreme Court districts in matters of the association impacting members of the Executive Committee. Representatives shall keep the members of their districts well informed and apprised of all business. This is a non-paid position. Turner is also on the Trust for Life Board, Legislative Committee, and Education Committee as part of the Circuit Clerks Association.
