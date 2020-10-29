The argument to add justices to the Supreme Court
Oh get off your high-horse, there’s nothing sacred about the number nine (9)…
While many of us have been wondering from where our next meals might come, the Senate has been focused on stuffing a Supreme Court Justice down our collective gullets. Days, that’s right, literally days before a national election we’re not addressing, in the least, economic aid to poor families laid off from work owing to an economic crisis caused by the mishandling of the present world-wide pandemic. No we wouldn't want to bother with helping poor families. Why do that?
You know the pandemic I reference. It is the one we have been promised will just magically disappear on November 4. Instead, we focused on setting up the Supreme Court with a forty-something year-old, Amy Coney Barrett (48), with whom we will all get to be saddled for the next 40 or so years.
In response, the Democrats, or some of them, are promising to add justices to the Supreme Court should The Blue Wave come crashing onto our beachheads, as polls suggest. The other side feels this is an attack on the most venerable of institutions.
“How dare you, sir, disturb the sacrosanctity of the nine member court!” Oh get off your high horse, Mr. GOP, there is nothing sacrosanct about a nine-member court.
Article III of the United States Constitution sets neither the size of the Supreme Court nor any specific positions of the people meant to occupy those positions. There is a mention of a Chief Justice in Article I, Section 3, Clause 6.
The number of justices and what other positions there are to be on the Supreme Court are the sole and exclusive Constitutional purview of the United States’ Congress. It is Congress which is empowered to determine how many justices make up the court.
The Judiciary Act of 1789 set the number at six (6). Originally, there was a chief justice and five (5) associate justices. In 1807, Congress increased the number to seven (7).
In 1837, the number was bumped up to nine (9). In 1863, the number was bumped again, and this time to 10.
In 1866, Congress passed the Judicial Circuits Act. This Act shrank the number back down to seven (7). This was recommended by Salmon P. Chase, who was the court’s sixth-ever chief justice and for whom we named a law school at Northern Kentucky University.
The purpose was to prevent President Andrew Johnson (Chase wasn’t a fan we hear tell) from appointing anyone new to the court. Three years later, in 1869, Congress raised the number of justices to nine (9). It has been nine (9) ever since.
In 1937, to create a court more friendly to his New Deal programs, President Franklin Roosevelt attempted to persuade Congress to pass legislation which would have added a new justice, from time to time, until the court hit 15. His intent was to offset the influence of every justice on the present court over the age of 70 who refused to retire and whose opinions FDR didn't much appreciate.
Congress didn’t go for it. So, it failed.
Now in response to rushing through a justice just days before the election, as opposed to waiting till after the people had spoken, Mitch McConnell said words along the lines of elections have consequences and we won the last election.
You know, Mr. McConnell is exactly right. Elections do have consequences. That would include the present one.
Congress has the power to add justices to the court. The number “nine” is just some number picked out of the air 82-years after we ratified the Constitution and a full 93-years, or close to a century, after earning our independence from Great Britain.
Why shouldn’t there be more justices today? In 1869, when the number nine (9) was arbitrarily fixed (and for no good reason other than it avoided deadlock), the country only boasted close to 39-million residents (according to the Census of 1870, we had 38,925,598 citizens). Now, we have 335-million people. We would give you an exact number but we are in the middle of a Census presently so we can’t give you an exact figure.
This country is over eight-and-one-half times as densely populated as when we picked the number nine out of mid-air. Perhaps it is high-time we raise the number. After all, every other number, from inflation rate to national debt ceiling, continues to increase. Why not this one?
After all, Mr. McConnell, to the victor goes the spoils. Right?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.